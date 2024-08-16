Proton (XPR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.23 Million

Proton (XPR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last seven days, Proton has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $21.23 million and approximately $479,385.24 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000083 BTC.
About Proton
Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,252,805,896 coins and its circulating supply is 26,369,901,966 coins. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news.
Proton Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.