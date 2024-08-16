Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Down 6.2 %

PULM stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. 1,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,687. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.99. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

