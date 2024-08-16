Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Issued By Zacks Research

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for ProPetro in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PUMP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of PUMP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.51. 42,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,207. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.10. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). ProPetro had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 28.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 441.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 303,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 247,860 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 6.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 2.4% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 36,339 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 963.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 181,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 164,829 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $71,635.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,245.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

