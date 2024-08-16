Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Boosted by Zacks Research

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.67 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.67 to $55.33 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB stock opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 563.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

