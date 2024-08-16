Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Issued By B. Riley

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimball Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kimball Electronics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KE. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Kimball Electronics stock remained flat at $17.83 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,747. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $443.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 45.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,154,000 after purchasing an additional 569,015 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 463,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 121,076 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 404,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 295,951 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 368,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 19,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 352,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

