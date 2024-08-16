Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Stereotaxis, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stereotaxis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Stereotaxis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 111.94% and a negative net margin of 73.32%. The business had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million.

Stereotaxis Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stereotaxis

Shares of STXS stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Stereotaxis has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth about $58,000. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 56.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

See Also

