Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Silvercorp Metals Inc. Decreased by Roth Capital (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$57.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.82 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SVM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of SVM traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.79. 74,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$846.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.48. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.98.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Yikang Liu sold 11,832 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total transaction of C$66,878.01. In other news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$85,300.00. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 11,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total transaction of C$66,878.01. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

