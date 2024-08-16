Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Issued By Desjardins

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. Desjardins also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$30.78 and a 1 year high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

In other Granite Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Al Mawani purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$67.26 per share, with a total value of C$67,256.00. In other news, Senior Officer Lorne Kumer purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$67.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,308.75. Also, Director Al Mawani acquired 1,000 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$67.26 per share, with a total value of C$67,256.00. Insiders bought 2,325 shares of company stock worth $155,859 over the last three months.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.