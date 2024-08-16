Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Permian Resources Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:PR)

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Permian Resources in a report released on Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Permian Resources stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 4.37. Permian Resources has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PR. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 23,108 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 39,489 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

