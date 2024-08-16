Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Issued By B. Riley

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $14.75 to $16.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

DDI stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $15.96.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $88.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.87 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 15.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDI. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DoubleDown Interactive by 81.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

