Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Raised by Analyst

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for FiscalNote in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 11th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for FiscalNote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for FiscalNote’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 48.89% and a negative return on equity of 141.98%. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of FiscalNote from $1.35 to $1.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on FiscalNote from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on FiscalNote from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

NOTE stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. FiscalNote has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $162.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOTE. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FiscalNote in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis bought a new position in FiscalNote in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in FiscalNote in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in FiscalNote by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 54,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in FiscalNote by 181.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 96,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 56,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $79,409.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,605,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,070.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,186 shares of company stock valued at $192,654. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

