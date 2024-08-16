Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Gevo, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gevo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gevo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gevo’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Gevo Trading Up 3.6 %

GEVO opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 393.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gevo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,805,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 409,693 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 79.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 63,179 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gevo

In other Gevo news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 127,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $64,910.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,922,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 108,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $64,289.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,049,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 127,276 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $64,910.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,922,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,037 shares of company stock valued at $232,163 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

See Also

