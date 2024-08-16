Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Cut by Analyst

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$55.64.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

TSE:PPL opened at C$52.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$38.79 and a twelve month high of C$53.82. The stock has a market cap of C$30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total value of C$1,464,474.96. In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.19 per share, with a total value of C$50,190.00. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total transaction of C$1,464,474.96. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.75%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.