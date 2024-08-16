Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Decreased by Litchfield Hills Research

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Energy Services of America in a research report issued on Thursday, August 15th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13.

Energy Services of America Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESOA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 16,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,732. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. Energy Services of America has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $9.50.

Institutional Trading of Energy Services of America

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Energy Services of America during the first quarter valued at $106,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Energy Services of America during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Energy Services of America during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marshall T. Reynolds sold 31,630 shares of Energy Services of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $284,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,697,673 shares in the company, valued at $15,279,057. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

