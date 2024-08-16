Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Myomo, Inc. Boosted by HC Wainwright (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Myomo in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Myomo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Myomo’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 94.02% and a negative net margin of 47.77%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MYO. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Myomo in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Myomo from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

MYO opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.56. Myomo has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.64.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kirk bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,746.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYO. Herr Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Myomo by 72.9% in the second quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 2,846,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,244 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Myomo by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 527,830 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Myomo by 537.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 602,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 508,249 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Myomo by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 479,407 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Myomo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

