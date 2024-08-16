Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Raised by Zacks Research

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keysight Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KEYS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Shares of KEYS traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $162.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.31 and its 200-day moving average is $145.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,244 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

