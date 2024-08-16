Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,480,900 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 4,348,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Quálitas Controladora Price Performance
OTCMKTS QUCOF remained flat at $10.22 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. Quálitas Controladora has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $12.00.
About Quálitas Controladora
