Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,480,900 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 4,348,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS QUCOF remained flat at $10.22 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. Quálitas Controladora has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Quálitas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for the automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; provision of salvage management and marketing; advisory and training services for investment planning and business management; and property leasing and acquisition.

