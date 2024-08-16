Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Radius Recycling from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Radius Recycling Stock Down 0.3 %

RDUS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.38. 13,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. Radius Recycling has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $33.92.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $673.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.90 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radius Recycling will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radius Recycling

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling in the second quarter worth approximately $525,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Radius Recycling by 10.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Radius Recycling by 333.4% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 49,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 38,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

