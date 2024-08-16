Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:ATR)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:ATR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Raymond James also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion.

SNC-Lavalin Group Increases Dividend

About SNC-Lavalin Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is an increase from SNC-Lavalin Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.