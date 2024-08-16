Raymond James Boosts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$10.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.81.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance
CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 15.38%.
Insider Activity
In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.03 per share, with a total value of C$1,405,600.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,405,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$110,454.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,043 shares of company stock valued at $788,155. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.
