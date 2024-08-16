Raymond James Boosts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$10.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.81.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

Shares of CEU opened at C$7.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.05. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$3.28 and a 1 year high of C$8.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Insider Activity

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.03 per share, with a total value of C$1,405,600.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,405,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$110,454.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,043 shares of company stock valued at $788,155. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.