RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA) Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter Sells 2,920 Shares of Stock

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.96, for a total value of C$230,563.20.

James Jeffrey Jeter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, James Jeffrey Jeter sold 5,000 shares of RB Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.14, for a total value of C$380,700.00.

RB Global Price Performance

RB Global stock traded down C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$111.78. 27,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,557. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$107.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$102.25. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of C$75.49 and a 1-year high of C$113.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.17.

RB Global Increases Dividend

About RB Global

The company also recently declared a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.602 per share. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

