Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Up 0.1% After Dividend Announcement

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $59.96 and last traded at $59.75. Approximately 623,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,091,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.71.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Realty Income Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 65.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 0.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

