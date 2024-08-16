Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Barclays

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.10.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 114,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,096. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.43. Repay has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $74.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in Repay by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,477,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 597,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repay by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after acquiring an additional 32,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,382,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Repay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,959,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,871,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 233,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

