Repay’s (RPAY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.10.

Shares of RPAY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.35. 154,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,508. Repay has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $848.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Repay’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 121.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 23,841 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Repay by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Repay by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,329,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,919 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

