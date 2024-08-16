Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($5.53) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.64.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ASND stock opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.03. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.