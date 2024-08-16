Research Analysts Set Expectations for Boralex Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boralex in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share.

BLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Boralex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.90.

Boralex Stock Performance

TSE:BLX traded down C$0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$33.88. 28,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,829. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$25.40 and a 52-week high of C$36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.29.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$291.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.40 million. Boralex had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

