Reviewing Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Heartland Financial USA pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Middlefield Banc pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Middlefield Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

71.6% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Middlefield Banc’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA $574.71 million 3.85 $79.92 million $1.66 31.14 Middlefield Banc $68.37 million 2.89 $17.37 million $2.05 11.95

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Middlefield Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland Financial USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Heartland Financial USA and Middlefield Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA 0 1 3 1 3.00 Middlefield Banc 0 3 0 0 2.00

Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus target price of $45.60, suggesting a potential downside of 11.80%. Middlefield Banc has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.04%. Given Middlefield Banc’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Middlefield Banc is more favorable than Heartland Financial USA.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Middlefield Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA 7.12% 11.29% 1.04% Middlefield Banc 15.06% 7.79% 0.87%

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats Middlefield Banc on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits. It offers loans, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, small business, and real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle, home improvement, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use. In addition, the company provides business and personal online banking, and mobile banking; bill payment, remote deposit capture, and treasury management services; debit cards; automated teller machines; and automated clearing house services, wire transfers, insured cash sweeps, zero balance accounts, lockbox, image cash letter, remote deposit capture, commercial cards for travel and entertainment purchasing, merchant services to receive credit card payments, investment sweep accounts, reconciliation services, online invoice processing, foreign exchange and positive pay fraud prevention services for checks and automated clearing house services payments. Further, it offers wealth management, trust services, brokerage services, and fixed rate annuity products; and investment services, including mutual funds, individual retirement products, and education savings products. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks. The company also provides operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. Further, it offers official checks, money orders, and ATM services, as well as IRA accounts; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. Middlefield Banc Corp. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

