Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Sells $2,212,620.90 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 49,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $2,212,620.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $53.92.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 221.65% and a negative net margin of 254.88%. The company had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 513.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

