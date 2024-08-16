Rockingstone Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.87. 208,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,383. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $45.88.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

