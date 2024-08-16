Rockingstone Advisors LLC Has $361,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,133,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,281,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,393,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,527,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,769,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $373.15. 916,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,808. The company has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.82. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

