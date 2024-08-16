Rockingstone Advisors LLC Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,669,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,143,843. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $133.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

