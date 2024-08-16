Rockingstone Advisors LLC Has $892,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 331.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,843. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.63. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

