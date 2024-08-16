Rockingstone Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,809 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 10,335 shares during the quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $414,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 31.7% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Melius started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 617,234 shares of company stock worth $44,017,734. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE UBER traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $72.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,540,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,071,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.13. The company has a market capitalization of $151.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

