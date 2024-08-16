Rockwell Medical’s (RMTI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $2.73.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 47.3% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 877.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 92,189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 30,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 43,302 shares in the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

