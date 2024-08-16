Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 0.5%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.68 and last traded at $58.95. 312,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,693,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,075 shares of company stock worth $1,556,005. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Roku during the first quarter valued at $1,180,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Roku by 238.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 51,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,386,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

