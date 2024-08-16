Roth Capital Weighs in on Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Cellectar Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ FY2028 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CLRB opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.99. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,817,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 693,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 414,786 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 1,237,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 432.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 51,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

