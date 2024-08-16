Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.70.

Get Ardent Health Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ARDT

Ardent Health Partners Stock Up 6.1 %

About Ardent Health Partners

NYSE ARDT opened at $16.97 on Monday. Ardent Health Partners has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $18.16.

(Get Free Report)

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.