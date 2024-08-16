Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) to Strong Sell

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts raised Lightspeed Pos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Lightspeed Pos ( TSE:LSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$310.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$303.91 million.

