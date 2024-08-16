Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $82.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.87% from the company’s current price.

HOLX has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upped their price objective on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $81.29. 547,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,054. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.84. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,927.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

