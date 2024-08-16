Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

PR has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

PR opened at $14.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. Permian Resources has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 554,694 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 149,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 10.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 830,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 78,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.