Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Up 56.3% in July

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the July 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Micro-Cap Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMT. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 80.4% in the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 107,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 39.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 89,882 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 574,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 85,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 579.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 128,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 109,516 shares during the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,545. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $10.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Increases Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. This is a boost from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

(Get Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.