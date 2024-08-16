Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Stock Position Lessened by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the second quarter worth about $432,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,593,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 127.2% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.59. 39,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,545. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Increases Dividend

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

