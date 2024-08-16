Rumble’s (RUM) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rumble’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
Rumble Stock Up 2.1 %
RUM traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.42. 176,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,620. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. Rumble has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 161.62%. The business had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rumble will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Rumble during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rumble by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Rumble by 1,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rumble during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Rumble during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.
Rumble Company Profile
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.
