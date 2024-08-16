Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, July 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Ryder Capital’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

