Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

Sagicor Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of SGCFF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.18. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,056. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. Sagicor Financial has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.24.

Get Sagicor Financial alerts:

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Sagicor Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagicor Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.