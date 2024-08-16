Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.
Sagicor Financial Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of SGCFF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.18. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,056. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. Sagicor Financial has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.24.
Sagicor Financial Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sagicor Financial
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Sagicor Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagicor Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.