Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sagimet Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Sagimet Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGMT remained flat at $2.76 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,255. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. Sagimet Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $20.71.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sagimet Biosciences

In other Sagimet Biosciences news, Chairman George Kemble sold 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $43,592.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 142,318 shares in the company, valued at $441,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sagimet Biosciences news, insider Eduardo Bruno Martins sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $25,906.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,760.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman George Kemble sold 14,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $43,592.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,958 shares of company stock worth $178,224. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Sagimet Biosciences by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sagimet Biosciences by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 38,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sagimet Biosciences by 364.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 894,319 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

