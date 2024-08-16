SALT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,099.82 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. SALT has a market cap of $1.87 million and $4,099.82 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01737715 USD and is down -7.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $3,598.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

