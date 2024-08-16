Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.02

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 94471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.
Sands China Stock Up 4.3 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.68.
Sands China Company Profile
Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sands China
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.