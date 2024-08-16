Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Senior Officer Purchases C$200,124.00 in Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Carl Colizza bought 6,800 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,124.00.

Saputo stock opened at C$30.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.36. Saputo Inc. has a 12 month low of C$25.28 and a 12 month high of C$32.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.25 billion. Saputo had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.92%. Equities analysts predict that Saputo Inc. will post 1.915804 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.87%.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. CIBC cut their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Desjardins upped their price target on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.50.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

