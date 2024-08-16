Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of SSL stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $7.62. 322,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,604. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. Sasol has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $14.13.
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.
