Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sasol by 819.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 247.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 3,112.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSL stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $7.62. 322,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,604. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. Sasol has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $14.13.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

